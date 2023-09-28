Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Be Broadcast Live For First Time

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition will perform at this fall’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live for the first time.

The ceremony will be live on Disney+ on Nov. 3 and streamable afterward.

ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1.

The inductees this year include Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael.

Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.