Rochester pair arrested for area car wash thefts
MASON CITY — Two people from Rochester Minnesota have been charged after allegedly damaging property and stealing money from coin machines at several car washes around the area in August and September.
39-year-old Danielle Minea and 41-year-old Kyle Kuchenmeister are facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley in a written release thanked members of the public who shared information with investigating authorities about the identity of the suspects.