Road closures announced for RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City next Wednesday
MASON CITY — RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City is next Wednesday and the City of Mason City has announced road closures for the event.
Street closures and one-way traffic designations will be in place between 1:00 and 7:00 PM on Wednesday in certain locations according to Lindsey James of Visit Mason City who is also on the RAGBRAI Mason City committee. “During this time, 19th Street Southwest will be open for westbound traffic only from South Pierce Avenue west to the city limits. Pierce Avenue will be open to southbound traffic only from 1st Street Northwest to 19th Street Southwest. 1st Street Northwest will be closed to vehicle traffic from Pierce Avenue to downtown. State Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Federal Avenue to Kentucky Avenue. Residents are reminded to be prepared for a heavy increase in traffic around the campground areas from both support vehicles and a large number of bicycles.”
James says certain roads will be also restricted when bicyclists leave on Thursday morning heading for Charles City. “The outbound route closure will run from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday morning July 28th. During this time, East State Street will be closed from East Park to Kentucky, and Kentucky Avenue will be closed from State Street south to the city limits. No parking will be allowed along East State Street from East Park to Kentucky Avenue or along Kentucky Avenue from State Street to the south city limits.”
Downtown parking lots and street parking will also be closing prior to the event to accommodate entertainment, beverage gardens and other activities. Some parking lot closures will start as early as Sunday evening with most downtown parking lots closing by 5:00 PM Tuesday evening.
An interactive map is available for residents, businesses, and RAGBRAI guests to help provide guidance on traffic, campground locations, and downtown street closures. Residents are encouraged to click here, read the information and then enter their address to see how RAGBRAI’s visit to Mason City may impact them:
https://masoncityiowa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer3d/index.html?id=1b44c474bc084e10b0255facb95597d5
Click on the map layer icon in the upper right corner to select the layers that you want to see on the map. This will help you to find detour routes through your neighborhood during closures, where support vehicles will be traveling, shuttle routes for RAGBRAI guests, and how the downtown area will be closed to provide a safe space for vendors and entertainment.