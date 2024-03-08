RNC Votes To Install Former President Trump’s Handpicked Chair

FILE - North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley speaks at the state party's convention on June 9, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is calling for a leadership change at the Republican National Committee in an attempt to install a new slate of loyalists at the top of the GOP's political machine even before he formally secures the party's next presidential nomination. Trump is calling for Ronna McDaniel to be replaced by Whatley. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — GOP officials have voted to install Donald Trump’s handpicked chair of the Republican National Committee.

Party members on Friday in Houston elected North Carolina Republican Michael Whatley as party chairman.

Whatley is part of a leadership slate that will include the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair.

The person running the party’s day-to-day operations will be Chris LaCivita, a top Trump aide who will also serve as RNC chief of staff.

Trump and his lieutenants will have firm control of the party’s political and fundraising machinery with limited, if any, internal pushback.

Whatley says the RNC will work tirelessly to elect Trump as president.

Whatley replaces Ronna McDaniel.