River City Sculptures on Parade “Best in Show” winner named.

The “Best in Show” winner for this year’s River City Sculptures on Parade was announced at last night’s meeting of the City Council in Mason City.

Sculptures on Parade director Mary Markwalter says the winning piece is by a Colorado artist. “The sculptor is Shohini Ghosh. The sculpture is #26 on the map. It’s called Volteretta. It’s located on the front lawn of the library. It’s a really pretty piece. It has a lot of movement. There’s incredible detail to it, and it was unanimously decided by the committee that would be Best in Show. We’re very grateful for that artist who submitted it to be considered, and we’re really pleased to announce she won this. It’s very pretty.”

With being the winner, Ghosh is awarded a $2000 stipend. For more about the River City Sculptures on Parade program, head to www.sculpturesonparade.com