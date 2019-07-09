RISE grant approved for road leading to proposed rail-car renovation plant near Clarksville

AMES — The Iowa Transportation Commission today approved a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant of up to $926,000 to assist in bringing a company specializing in rail-car renovation and manufacturing to Butler County.

Dallas Texas-based TrinityRail is planning to build its largest location on 230 acres west of an ethanol plant on State Highway 3 near Clarksville. The plant will start with 263 jobs with the company planning to grow to 500 total employees, most being welders and painters.

The Transportation Commission approved the RISE grant to assist in the paving of about a mile of Union Avenue to provide improved access to the proposed site. The project is anticipated to be completed by October 2020.