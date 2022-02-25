      Breaking News
Spencer school administrator named as Mason City Community School District’s next superintendent

Rioter Carrying Speaker Pelosi’s Podium In Viral Photo Sentenced To Prison

Feb 25, 2022 @ 12:19pm

FLORIDA (AP) – A Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for photographs with it during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than two months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton on Friday also ordered Adam Johnson to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

The image of Johnson smiling and waving as he carried Pelosi’s podium went viral after the pro-Trump mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Johnson placed the podium in the center of the Capitol Rotunda and pretended to make a speech.

Johnson says it was a “very stupid idea.”

For the latest

Trending
House File 2222 passes unanimously on 2/22/22
Owner of South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake to run for Democratic nomination in Senate District 30
Mason City man receives deferred judgment, probation in burglary case
Urbandale man taken to the hospital after snowmobile accident on Clear Lake
New York City man pleads guilty, sentenced for pursuit through Worth, Cerro Gordo counties
Connect With Us