Riceville man charged with hitting horse-drawn buggy
RICEVILLE — A Riceville man is under arrest after his vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Mitchell County on Friday night.
67-year-old Ronald Mayer was southbound on Walnut Avenue when he struck the back of a horse-drawn buggy driven by Christian Bontreger of Riceville.
Both the vehicle and the buggy came to rest in the ditch, with Bontreger being transported to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester for treatment of injuries.
Mayer was arrested at the scene for operating while intoxicated.