Ribbon cutting set for Thursday for the Principal Pavilion
MASON CITY — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for another component of the River City Renaissance project on Thursday.
The Principal Pavilion is an indoor-outdoor performing arts space that’s part of the repurposing of Southbridge Mall. The north entryway has been converted into a permanent venue for the Mason City Municipal Band and TubaChristmas and will also serve to accommodate a variety of events, including as a rain site for the North Iowa Band Festival and Friday Night Live events.
The project will be paid for by Iowa Reinvestment Act funding, private contributions, corporate contributions and grants, as well as a state Community Attraction & Tourism program grant. A contribution from The Principal Foundation secured the naming rights for the pavilion.
The public is welcome to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, which will take place at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon, prior to the Mason City Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, which will be held in the indoor portion of the pavilion.