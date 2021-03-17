Reynolds says all Iowans will be eligible to get COVID vaccines starting April 5th if doses promised are delivered
Story updated at 12:35 PM
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds announced this morning that all Iowans will be eligible for getting the COVID-19 vaccination in three weeks.
She says, “Now that our national vaccine supply is projected to significantly increase in the next two weeks, and Iowans have demonstrated our ability to work together and ensure vaccine is administered efficiently and responsibly, I’m confident that we’re prepared to open up even more. Today I’m announcing that all Iowans will be eligible for vaccinations starting Monday, April 5th, as long as the vaccine allocation increases as we’ve been told and as we are expecting.”
Reynolds says that getting vaccinated is the most important thing that Iowans can do to ensure the state’s recovery from COVID-19 is both strong and sustainable. “We all want life to get back to normal, for our businesses to rebound, for our high school seniors to graduate together, our church communities to gather again fully in person, and our families to be reunited. All these things are possible and soon, but like everything else over this past year, it will depend on all of us doing our part for the greater good.”
Reynolds says with more people being vaccinated, Iowans are starting to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. “In the last couple of weeks, more and more people have commented that it feels like we’ve turned the corner, and I believe we have. Iowa’s recovery is in a strong position. We’ve proven that we can manage the virus while responsibly moving ahead with our lives. As vaccine supply increases, getting life back to normal finally becomes possible. It’s something that we’ve all wanted to happen sooner rather than later, and it’s been hard to be patient.”
Reynolds made her comments during her weekly COVID-19 news conference that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. If you missed the press conference, you can view it below.