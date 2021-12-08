      Weather Alert

Reynolds using $100M in federal money on water quality projects

Dec 8, 2021 @ 10:31am
Governor Reynolds (Radio Iowa)

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is using $100 million in federal pandemic relief for water quality initiatives.

$25 million is going into a state fund that provides grants to farmers implementing conservation practices, as part of the voluntary Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

Reynolds has announced the remaining $75 million will go into a Water Infrastructure Fund. Grants from the fund will help finance projects that do things like reduce agricultural run-off, reduce flood risks and reuse wastewater.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, carbon sequestration projects would also be eligible, meaning some of the $75 million could finance construction of carbon pipelines through the state.

In a written statement, Governor Reynolds called the investments historic and said the money will help protect, preserve and restore Iowa’s water resources.

