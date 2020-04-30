Reynolds: Tomorrow is a step forward for the state in dealing with the pandemic
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds says tomorrow is a step forward for the state as pandemic restrictions are loosened in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties. “COVID-19 is here to stay and we must learn to live with it. For now, doing something as normal as going to the store or going out to dinner may be foreign to us. You might even feel apprehensive about it. Each of us will need to make the choice that’s right for ourselves and our families, and that includes business owners who may not be ready yet to open their doors, and that’s okay. These are unprecedented times and we’re all learning how to manage COVID-19 for the long term.”
Reynolds says despite the first step in reopening the state, people still have to remain cautious when being out and about. “COVID-19 is not going anywhere anytime soon. The virus will continue to be in our communities and unfortunately people will still get sick until a vaccine is available. Keeping businesses closed for weeks or months longer won’t change that fact and it’s simply not sustainable. It’s not sustainable for Iowans, their livelihoods or our economy. We must all learn how to manage the virus in the course of our daily lives.”
Reynolds says testing will help with the reopening of the state. “Iowa’s expanded testing, case investigation, and tracing capabilities gives us the tools necessary to identify and isolate positive cases, track virus activity across the state, and deploy targeted strategies to continue and manage it for the long term. This enables us to take a very measured and phased approach to Iowa’s comeback. I believe that we can begin to get life and business back to normal in a safe and responsible way if we all continue to work together and do our part.”
Reynolds’ order allows restaurants, fitness centers and retail businesses that were ordered to be closed last month to reopen on Friday in 77 counties, including all those in our listening area, but only at 50 percent of normal operating capacity.