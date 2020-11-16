      Breaking News
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight

Nov 16, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds will be giving a live address to Iowans on COVID-19 tonight which will include new steps to fight the virus.

An announcement from the governor’s office says her speech will address the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers.

You can hear the governor’s address on our radio stations — AM-1300 KGLO, AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Star 106 , 93.9 The Country Moose and Super Hits 102.7 —  starting at 6:05 PM this evening.

