Reynolds submits $1.6 billion federal major disaster declaration request for Iowa flooding

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is asking federal officials for an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for 57 counties that have been severely impacted by the recent flooding along the Missouri River and in other parts of the state.

In her request to President Trump, she indicated the state will need federal recovery assistance in addition to what is granted through a Presidential Disaster Declaration for agriculture, businesses, homes and levees.

Reynolds is asking for a total of $1.6 billion: $417 million earmarked to homes with minor damage; $350 million for 70 miles worth of federal levees; $300 million to help disaster-impacted business owners; $214 million aimed at agriculture; and $175 million for non-federal levees.

Iowa’s US Senators both have shown their support for the expedited request. Chuck Grassley tweeted that he had phoned Acting FEMA Administrator Gaynor to move quickly on the request, while Joni Ernst in a letter to President Trump described the devastation she’s seen this week caused by the flooding and asked that he approve the request as quickly as possible.