Reynolds stops in Mason City

MASON CITY — Less than 24 hours after the second debate with her Democratic challenger, Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop in Mason City.

In an interview with KGLO News prior to Thursday afternoon’s event at Hy-Vee East, Reynolds says being governor has been an amazing opportunity. “I love what I’m doing. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to get done in a relatively short time frame. I’m really hoping and asking for Iowans to vote for me so we can keep Iowa moving in the right direction.”

One of the biggest issues of the campaign continues to be the privatization of Medicaid. Reynolds says prior to taking over for Terry Branstad, she knew changes had to be made. “As I was getting ready to take the office, it became very clear as I was traveling the state that people were having problems and that it had not been rolled out accurately and we needed to make some changes. Day one that I was sworn in as governor, I said mistakes had been made, and you have to recognize that, you can’t change something if you don’t recognize you need to do things different. We’ve worked on that every day since being sworn in.”

Reynolds says the contrast between her and Democratic candidate Fred Hubbell could not be any starker. “I think the question is really simple for Iowans. Do we want to keep moving Iowa forward, keep Iowa moving, building on the success that we’ve seen over the last couple of years, or do we want to stop and take Iowa backwards. Everything he’s talked about is ‘I want to go back, I want to go back, I want to go back, I want to tax you more’, we believe government is the answer, I believe in Iowans.”

Reynolds and Hubbell will have their third and final debate of the campaign on Sunday morning in the Quad Cities.