Reynolds signs several education related bills into law

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday signed several bills outlining new policies for Iowa schools.

One bill is similar to legislation Reynolds proposed in January. It requires schools to notify parents if their child asks to use a different name or pronoun when they’re at school. It also says the identities of people who object to books in school libraries are to be kept confidential, and books with graphic sexual content are to be removed.

Schools are also barred from instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary grades. Another bill signed into law lets teachers file reports about classroom violence with the State Ombudsman for investigation.