KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Reynolds signs several education related bills into law

May 29, 2023 4:25AM CDT
Share
Reynolds signs several education related bills into law

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday signed several bills outlining new policies for Iowa schools.

One bill is similar to legislation Reynolds proposed in January. It requires schools to notify parents if their child asks to use a different name or pronoun when they’re at school. It also says the identities of people who object to books in school libraries are to be kept confidential, and books with graphic sexual content are to be removed.

Schools are also barred from instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary grades. Another bill signed into law lets teachers file reports about classroom violence with the State Ombudsman for investigation.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man pleads guilty to arson, meth charges, faces 25 years when sentenced
2

Prosecutors say report finds Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman in Britt competent to stand trial
3

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
4

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
5

UPDATE --- missing Mason City homeless man found