Reynolds signals approval of bill banning puberty blockers, gender reassignment for minors

March 13, 2023 11:02AM CDT
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds will soon sign a bill that would ban Iowa doctors from providing gender transition medication or procures to minors.

“Our legislature just passed blocking gender reassignment and puberty blockers, so that’s on its way to my desk, so thank you legislature for getting that done,” Reynolds said during an event in Davenport with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill passed the Iowa House and Senate last week with Republican support. All Democrats in the legislature and five Republicans in the House voted against it.

A Des Moines Register Iowa Poll released this morning has found 52% of the Iowans surveyed support the legislation.

