Reynolds says things are still in line to open COVID vaccinations to all Iowans Monday
DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds says things are still in line to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to all Iowans starting on Monday.
She says, “Next Monday, April 5th, all eligible Iowans can be vaccinated. Age 16 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and age 18 and up can are eligible for Moderna and the J&J.”
Reynolds says expanding eligibility opens the opportunity for more Iowans to be vaccinated, but it also means that more Iowans will be vying for the vaccine and people need to be patient in getting scheduled for a vaccination. “Even though the vaccine supply is increasing, there still at this point won’t be enough doses to vaccinate everyone immediately. It will take some time to work our way through the process. Again we’re asking you to please remain patient. Our local public health departments and our vaccine providers statewide have proven time and time again that as our system of vaccine distribution and administration, that system is working extremely well. We’re just waiting for those allocations to continue to increase to states across the country.”
Iowans under the age of 65 who have underlying health conditions and do not have internet access may now dial 2-1-1 for help in scheduling a COVID vaccination. Operators answering calls to 2-1-1 have been helping technologically-challenged Iowans OVER the age of 65 connect with so-called vaccine navigators. These navigators have helped schedule several thousand vaccination appointments.
This service — accessed by dialing 2-1-1 — is now available to the other Iowans who currently qualify for vaccinations due to a medical condition like diabetes, but can’t navigate the online scheduling. The vaccine navigators have translation services available to help Iowans with language barriers that make scheduling a shot difficult.