Reynolds says Test Iowa machines accuracy validated
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds says the State Hygienic Lab has validated the machines used as part of the Test Iowa program. “I’m pleased to announce that the State Hygienic Lab completed the Test Iowa validation process yesterday, achieving high ratings of 95% accuracy for determining positives and 99.7% accuracy for determining negatives.”
Reynolds says since the launch of Test Iowa, over 400-thousand assessments have been done on the program’s website. “More than 4300 have been tested and more than 4000 Iowans have been notified of their results. Additionally, we’ve opened eight drive-thru test sites, with the newest one opening up on Saturday in Storm Lake.”
Reynolds says there also will be a Test Iowa call center established in the next few days. “For those Iowans who have reached out to tell us we’ve fallen short, we hear you. Now that the lab has completed the validation process we expect more tests will be processed more quickly, and your results will be delivered on a timely basis. In the next few days we’ll be standing up a dedicated Test Iowa call center where staff experienced with the Test Iowa process can help answer your questions and resolve your issues in a more timely manner.”
Reynolds says with the equipment validated, they expect more tests will be processed quickly and results will be delivered on a timely basis.