Reynolds says state’s testing capacity reaches over twice in last three days — 16 more COVID-19 cases identified
DES MOINES — At her press conference earlier today, Governor Kim Reynolds says the state’s test capacity has been surpassed two of the last three days.
She says, “Our largest test day yet was last Saturday, May 30th, when the State Hygienic Lab processed 5223 tests, surpassing our 5000 tests per day capacity. We also exceeded 5000 tests again yesterday.”
In the 24-hour time period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 had been reported in the state for a total now of 560. 266 more cases have been identified for a state total of 19,956. 332 more people have recovered for a total of 11,604.
In our immediate listening area in that same 24-hour time period, 16 more cases were reported — 10 in Wright County, four in Kossuth, and single cases in Butler and Franklin — to make an area total of 314.
Seven more people have recovered — three more in Cerro Gordo, three more in Wright and one more in Floyd — for an area total of 110.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|29
|
|Butler
|17
|1
|Floyd
|19
|
|Franklin
|14
|1
|Hancock
|16
|
|Kossuth
|14
|4
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|187
|10
|
|
|
|Area Total
|314
|16
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|18
|3
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|14
|1
|Franklin
|6
|
|Hancock
|8
|
|Kossuth
|3
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|10
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|32
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|110
|7
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|1
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3