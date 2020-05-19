Reynolds says state medical team coming to Cerro Gordo County this week to help complete COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds announced Monday that a so-called “strike team” will be heading to Cerro Gordo County in the near future to help complete COVID-19 surveillance testing in all long-term care and assisted living facilities. Vice President Mike Pence last week had requested all residents and staff at facilities be tested for coronavirus.
“Remember I indicated last week that we had done some testing in over 420 facilities, so we’re at about 95%. We’re going to continue to work with facilities to build that out. We have a strike team that’s going into Cerro Gordo this week, Worth County will be able to participate in that. We’re getting a lot of requests from other communities to implement something similar to what Dubuque did where you do a community test site which incorporates the long-term care facilities,” Reynolds says.
Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says they’re making sure testing supplies are available for those facilities if someone has been tested for COVID-19. “If the staff are being tested externally outside of the facility, we are offering to provide those facilities enough supplies so they can test all of their residents as well.”
36 COVID-19 outbreaks have happened at long-term care facilities throughout Iowa, with the closest outbreaks to our listening area being in Bremer and Black Hawk counties.