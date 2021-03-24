Reynolds says more vaccine coming to Iowa, on target for April 5th expansion
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says federal officials say they will increase the amount of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Iowa and that things continue to be on target to expand vaccinations to all Iowans starting April 5th.
She says, “Yesterday during the White House COVID-19 briefing for governors, we were informed that vaccine allocations would begin to pick up next week. We expect to see an increase in Iowa of about 25,000 doses compared to what we’ve received the last two weeks, for a total of more than 128,000 doses of vaccine. That will include an additional 18,000 Johnson & Johnson doses which will be used for employer vaccination clinics the week of March 29th as we had planned.”
Reynolds says there’s also news that more of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine heading to Iowa. “The administration anticipates that we’ll receive an even larger allocation of J&J vaccine the week of April 5th, and that should continue increasing in the weeks after that. With this news, I’m pleased to say that we remain on target to open vaccinations to all Iowans beginning Monday April 5th.”
Reynolds reminds Iowans to be patient in getting their vaccination. “When this occurs, once again, there’s going to be more demand than supply at first, just as we’ve experienced each time eligibility was expanded. Please be patient as our weekly allocations continue to increase, so will the number of appointments available, and soon there will be enough vaccine for everyone.”
Reynolds made her comments during a press conference earlier this morning that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO.