Reynolds says kids need to be in school full time
JOHNSTON — Governor Kim Reynolds says studies show schools are safe spaces for kids and she’s praising Iowa districts which have kept all students in class 100 percent of the time.
As for Iowa schools that have shifted 100 percent online or to a hybrid system with kids in classrooms every other day, she has a message. “I would just encourage parents out there to talk to your educators, talk to your school boards and let’s get our kids back in school,” Reynolds said.
During a news conference late this morning, Reynolds invited a parent to speak about her frustrations with Ankeny schools.
Reynolds says current state law limits her ability to change the waiver system that allows schools to shift to part-time in person or full-time online, but hinted legislators could and should change that. “I think we need to do everything we can right now to get our kids back in the classroom and I believe that the data supports that,” Reynolds says. “I believe eventually we’re going to potentially be doing more harm than we are by keeping them out of school and I think the data every day continues to support that decision for a whole host of reasons.”
The governor has extended her public health emergency proclamation that was set to expire tomorrow (Thursday) for another week. It requires face coverings in many public places and limits the number of people who may gather indoor and outdoors. She also has clarified that 10 p.m. is to be “last call” for alcohol served in Iowa bars and restaurants rather than a closing time of 10 p.m.