Reynolds relaxes some COVID restrictions on businesses
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds says she’s easing some of the restrictions under her pandemic emergency order. That includes bars and restaurants being able to go back to normal hours.
She says, “Bars and restaurants can resume their normal hours of operations, but patrons must still be seated when eating or drinking, limited to eight per group or household, distanced six feet from other groups, and masks are required when individuals are not seated.”
Reynolds says a few more people will be able to go to high school athletic events and other gatherings. “Spectators at high school, youth or adult sporting, recreation, or extra-curricular events will be slightly expanded to include a member of the participant’s household. Gathering limitations will be lifted, but six feet of distance between groups or individuals in attendance is required.”
Reynolds says she wants Iowans to be cautious over the holidays like they were during Thanksgiving. “This holiday season I encourage you to celebrate but celebrate responsibly. We saw the benefit of adjusting our traditions over Thanksgiving had. I’ve heard from many friends and fellow Iowans who found smaller gatherings maybe even a little more enjoyable and much less stressful.”
Reynolds made her comments during a news conference heard earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO.