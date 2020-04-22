Reynolds please with response to launch of testiowa.com
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds says the response to the launch of the testiowa.com website on Tuesday has been tremendous. “In the first 24 hours alone, more than 80,000 Iowans completed the online assessment and more than 250 scheduled an appointment. We had 631 social media mentions of the hashtag #testiowachallenge with a reach of over 18.8 million.”
Reynolds wants all Iowans to go to the website and take the assessment. “It’s really the first step to understanding more about the virus activity in Iowa, again what can we do to mitigate and start to manage it so we can open businesses back up, get life back to normal, but do it in a very safe and responsible manner.”
Reynolds wants Iowans who work in essential service-type jobs to fill out the assessment. “If you work in healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing or other essential services, please complete the assessment. It is critical for all Iowans that you stay healthy and well, and this again will help us understand the scope and spread of the virus and help to see if our workforce has symptoms, we can get them the test and get them back online. We would encourage our first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers to take the test.”
Reynolds says there’s 107 new positive cases that have been reported for a total of 3748 cases. There were seven more deaths reported for a total of 90. 1428 total confirmed cases have recovered.