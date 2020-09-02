Reynolds not closing bars in any more counties for now
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds says for now she will not be following a White House Coronavirus Task Force recent report that says bars in 61 counties should be closed for most of the month of September.
Reynolds last week ordered that bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties be closed until September 20th due to spikes in COVID-19 cases. The White House report says actions should take place in those 61 counties — 28 listed as in the red zone with the highest rates of spread — and 33 more in the yellow zone, which includes Cerro Gordo and Winnebago counties.
Reynolds says she only wants to shut down bars when it’s absolutely necessary. “I don’t like doing that. I am trying to balance the health and safety of Iowans with the livelihoods of these small businesses. It’s been a horrible year, and nobody understands that as much as I do. The impact that COVID-19 has had on families and business owners, small business owners especially across the state, then you layer on top of that a derecho, then you layer on top of that racial unrest, it’s really been a tough year.”
Reynolds says she’ll continue to look at the data and make more decisions when she feels it’s necessary. “I don’t take these decisions lightly, but because of the numbers we were seeing, and based on recommendations that were made, it was the right thing to do, and we’ll take a look at the data moving forward, and if we have to adjust, we will.”
Reynolds made her comments during a news conference earlier this morning.