Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for most of north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties in response to Wednesday’s severe weather. That includes Cerro Gordo, Butler, Floyd, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties in our immediate listening area.
The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to response to and recover from the effects of the severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.
The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.
The proclamation also temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code that pertain to procurement of goods and services, hours of service for disaster repair crews, and various requirements for the transportation of loads related to disaster repairs.