Reynolds inaugurated to second full term as Iowa’s governor

(IPBS)

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has taken the oath of office for a second full term as Iowa’s governor.

Earlier this week, Reynolds outlined her 2023 legislative agenda in a speech to the Iowa General Assembly. Today, Reynolds addressed most of the same legislators, along with a large group of campaign supporters and her family. She spoke directly to her parents. “The past few years, I know you’ve faced ups and downs, health scares and difficult decisions, and through it all I’ve witnessed your courage and faith. Thank you for always leading by example.”

Reynolds also reflected on the last four years. “We’ve built such a strong foundation upon which Iowa can continue to rise. A place where children and parents come before special interests, where life is protected, and work is rewarded,” she says. “A place where families thrive, businesses grow, and government is responsive to the people. And this is the work we will continue to do.”

Today’s Inaugural Ceremony was held in downtown Des Moines — in the same ballroom where Reynolds took the oath of office four years ago. She won reelection to a second full term this past November. Reynolds finished 19 points ahead of Democrat Deidre DeJea.

Reynolds, who is 63, raised almost $10 million for her 2022 race and funneled hundreds of thousands to other GOP candidates and to the Republican Party of Iowa.

She’s just been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association for the next two years and will be raising money to elect GOP governors in other states.

Reynolds, Iowa’s 43rd governor, is the first woman elected to the post. She was Governor Terry Branstad’s running mate in 2010 and 2014 — and then took over as governor in mid-2017 when Branstad resigned to become U.S. Ambassador to China.