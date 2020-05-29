Reynolds headed back to work at statehouse after three months working from State Emergency Operations Center
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds announced during today’s news conference that they will end working from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.
She says, “Iowans are gradually getting back to life and business as usual, and it’s time for me and my team to do the same thing. For the last 80-plus days, my team and I have been working from the SEOC. On Monday, we will be returning to the capitol, preparing for the legislative session to resume, while continuing our ongoing efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Reynolds says while she’s heading back to work at her statehouse office, work will continue to address the pandemic at the State Emergency Operations Center. “While today is our last day working from the SEOC, it will remain open throughout the COVID-19 response. Members will continue to meet daily as we have for the last 12 weeks, but most meetings will be held virtually.”
Reynolds also says she’s trimming back her news conference schedule from each weekday to Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:00 AM. We’ll continue to bring you those news conferences on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.