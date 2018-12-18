Reynolds, Gregg to visit area schools on Wednesday
By KGLO News
|
Dec 18, 2018 @ 11:30 AM

MANLY — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg will be in north-central Iowa on Wednesday visiting three north-central Iowa schools.

Gregg will make stops at Forest City Elementary School at 12:45 tomorrow afternoon as well as at West Hancock Elementary School in Britt at 1:45.

Gregg will then join Governor Reynolds for an appearance at the Central Springs Elementary School in Manly at 3 o’clock.

In total, Reynolds and Gregg are visiting 10 different schools across the state this week.

