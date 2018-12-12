Reynolds disappointed at FEMA denying appeal for assistance for Winnebago, three other counties
By KGLO News
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 10:42 AM

DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds is expressing disappointment on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s denial of her appeal for disaster assistance for Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago counties.

“We knew it was going to be a long shot with the appeal — but I wasn’t going to leave one stone unturned — we were going to do everything we could to reach out the federal agency if we could bring additional resources into the state,” Reynolds says.

She says a lot of the damage was from the tornadoes and that damage is often covered by insurance. “That is part of it.. with flooding a lot of times there’s not the insurance coverage there. But with tornadoes there tends to be more insurance coverage with that. So, that’s part of the report that we submit to them,” Reynolds says.

Reynolds says they are looking at a lot of other resources to help tornado victims and have already put some of them in place.

