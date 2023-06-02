Reynolds completes action on bills passed by 2023 legislature

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has completed her review of the bills that passed the Republican led 2023 Iowa legislature and signed all of them into law.

Reynolds approved 67 bills Thursday. One requires both of Iowa’s major political parties to conduct their Caucuses in person, although some Democrats have said there may be a legal challenge of the law. Democrats have been planning to cast their presidential preferences by mail rather than on Caucus Night. The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairwoman says the party is committed to holding the most inclusive caucus in history, “no matter what.”

Another state law that takes effect July 1 makes Iowa households with $15,000 worth of assets that can quickly be converted into cash ineligible for food stamps. The asset test for SNAP benefits does not include the value of a home or a vehicle.

Reynolds also approved bills outlining the state’s $8.5 billion budget.