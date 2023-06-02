KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Reynolds completes action on bills passed by 2023 legislature

June 2, 2023 5:05AM CDT
Share
Reynolds completes action on bills passed by 2023 legislature
(KGLO News photo)

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has completed her review of the bills that passed the Republican led 2023 Iowa legislature and signed all of them into law.

Reynolds approved 67 bills Thursday. One requires both of Iowa’s major political parties to conduct their Caucuses in person, although some Democrats have said there may be a legal challenge of the law. Democrats have been planning to cast their presidential preferences by mail rather than on Caucus Night. The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairwoman says the party is committed to holding the most inclusive caucus in history, “no matter what.”

Another state law that takes effect July 1 makes Iowa households with $15,000 worth of assets that can quickly be converted into cash ineligible for food stamps. The asset test for SNAP benefits does not include the value of a home or a vehicle.

Reynolds also approved bills outlining the state’s $8.5 billion budget.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation
2

Prosecutors say report finds Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman in Britt competent to stand trial
3

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
4

Mason City bowling alley severely damaged by fire Sunday night
5

Hampton-Dumont School Board hires principal after rescinding offer to local educator