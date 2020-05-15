Reynolds cites positive case counts stabilizing
JOHNSTON — Despite it being the deadliest week of the pandemic in Iowa so far, Governor Kim Reynolds says the number of positive case counts has stabilized. “Today we’re reporting that we have 374 new positive cases and we have 3888 negative cases for a daily positivity rate of 8.3% and we have 50% of Iowans who have recovered. Days to double continues to improve. Today’s it’s 18 days, which speaks to the slowing of the spread of the virus, and 93,556 Iowans have now been tested for a per capita rate of 1 in every 34.”
Reynolds says the number of Iowans in hospitals has also stabilized. “Hospitalization rates across the state continue to be stable and the utilization of ICU beds and ventilators is also decreasing.”
Reynolds says this will be the first weekend that the state won’t be delivering personal protective equipment to counties around the state. “I’m pleased to report that the requests for PPEs have significantly decreased and the state’s stockpile is in good shape. We’re starting to get a lot of the orders we placed in March and so our stockpile is in a good place right now.”
Reynolds says 16 of the 18 deaths reported today were residents of long-term care facilities.