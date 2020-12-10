      Weather Alert

Reward offered in shooting of bald eagle in Wright County

Dec 10, 2020 @ 10:57am
This bald eagle was shot in Wright County

CLARION — The Wright County Conservation Board’s Facebook page is reporting a reward of $2,000 will be offered to anyone who has information in the shooting of a bald eagle.

The bald eagle was found last weekend. under a bridge along the Iowa River between Rowan and Dows adjacent to the Groom Wildlife Area. X-rays showed two holes in the head of the eagle that indicates the eagle was shot.

Anyone with information on the shooting of the eagle is asked to call the Iowa DNR Tip hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or to the nearest law enforcement agency.

For the latest

Trending
4th straight day of recoveries outpacing new cases, but Iowa sees worst day of pandemic with over 80 deaths, first Worth County death reported
Information sought on Algona grad who died at Pearl Harbor
Reynolds says there are opportunities for ‘tax savings’ in 2021
North-central Iowa has seventh straight day were people recovered from COVID is more than new diagnoses
Already dreaming of Spring Break? Buy plane tickets now with few risks