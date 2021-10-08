Retired Mason City police officer wins big lottery prize
MASON CITY — A retired Mason City police officer has won almost $49,000 as part of an Iowa Lottery game.
Alan Haubrich was a winner in the “Jackpot Party Progressive InstaPlay” game. He bought his winning ticket at the YesWay store at 1224 North Federal, and when he uncovered a winning symbol on his ticket, he checked it at the store’s self-checker and then asked store employees to verify the win.
He says he about fell over in excitement. “Boy it’s just hard to describe. You get this feeling — and in my case, I think my wife is looking over me. She just passed away last month so I think she had a hand in it too.”
Haubrich says he plans to use a portion of the winnings to purchase a headstone for his late wife Sandy.
The “Jackpot Party Progressive” jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it’s won.