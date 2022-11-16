KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Retail Sales Rise 1.3% In October

November 16, 2022 12:55PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates.

The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from September, up from a flat reading in September from August.

The increase was led by car sales and higher gas prices.

Still, excluding autos and gas, retail spending rose 0.9% last month.

Even adjusting for inflation, spending increased at a solid pace.

Prices rose 0.4% in October from September.

