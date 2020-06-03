UPDATED & FINAL — Results of local contested primary races for county, statehouse
ALL LOCAL PRIMARY RACES
— Iowa House (those with no vote totals ran uncontested)
== District 52 (Floyd, Chickasaw, eastern portion of Cerro Gordo)
GOP — Craig Clark 989, Charley Thomson 588
DEM — Todd Prichard
== District 54 (western third of Cerro Gordo, all Franklin, northern/western Butler)
DEM — Karen Koenig 1456, Kai Brost 183
GOP — Shannon Latham
== District 7 (Winnebago, northern Kossuth, all of Emmet)
GOP — Henry Stone
DEM — Debra Jensen
== District 8 (Wright, Hancock, southern Kossuth)
GOP — Terry Baxter
DEM — Glenn Kiss
== District 51 (Worth, Mitchel, Howard, northwestern Winneshiek)
GOP — Jane Bloomingdale
DEM — Jane Podgorniak
== District 53 (central Cerro Gordo)
GOP — Simon Abela
DEM — Sharon Steckman
— Iowa Senate
= District 26 (House Districts 51 & 52)
GOP — Waylon Brown
DEM — none on ballot
= District 4 (House Districts 7 & 8)
GOP — Dennis Guth
DEM — none on ballot
— County (those with no vote totals ran uncontested)
== Cerro Gordo
Supervisor District 1 GOP — Tim Latham
Supervisor District 3 GOP — Chris Watts
Sheriff GOP — Kevin Pals
Auditor DEM — Adam Wedmore
== Butler
Auditor GOP — Leslie Groen 989, Lizbeth Williams 725
Supervisor DIstrict 1 GOP — Greg Barnett
Sheriff GOP — Jason Johnson
== Floyd
Supervisor At-Large GOP — Linda Tjaden
== Franklin
Supervisor District 3 GOP — Chris Vanness 259, Corey Eberling 179
Auditor GOP — Katy Flint
Sheriff GOP — Aaron Dodd
== Hancock
Supervisor At-Large GOP — Jerry Tlach 678, Donny Schleusner 511
Auditor GOP — Michelle Eisenman
Sheriff GOP — Robert Gerdes Jr.
== Mitchell
Supervisor District 2 GOP — James Wherry 212, Al Winters 65
Supervisor District 5 GOP — Mark Hendrickson 142, Gary Fossey 77
Supervisor District 3 GOP — Steven Smolik
Auditor GOP — Rachel Foster
Sheriff GOP — Gregory Beaver
== Winnebago
Supervisor District 2 GOP — Susan Smith 270, Dan Kirschbaum 194
Supervisor District 2 DEM — Steven Peterson 229, Gary Nelson 52
Auditor GOP — Karla Weiss
Sheriff GOP — Michael Droessler
Sheriff DEM — Steven Hepperly
== Worth
Supervisor District 2 GOP — Gary Hanson 137, Mark Smeby 111, William Schulte 37
Auditor GOP — Jacki Backhaus
Sheriff GOP — Dan Fank
== Wright
Supervisor District 1 GOP — Rick Rasmussen 765, Jason Wessels 546
Supervisor District 3 GOP — Karl Helgevold 828, Mike Boyd 461
Auditor GOP — Betty Ellis
Sheriff GOP — Jason Schluttenhofer