Republicans in House and Senate haven’t started negotiations over state budget

DES MOINES — The chairman of the House Appropriations Committee says by the end of the week, Iowans should see the details of next year’s state spending plans from House Republicans.

Representative Gary Mohr, a Republican from Bettendorf, says the bills, in total, would spend about 89% of projected state tax revenue. “It’s within that $8.58 billion dollar figure that we had set as an overall target,” Mohr says. That’s about one percent higher than the spending level Governor Kim Reynolds recommended in January.

House Republicans say their budget includes the extra money the legislature approved for schools in February and they are proposing more state support of nursing homes than the governor suggested. Senate Republicans have released a series of budget bills last week, but none show dollar amounts. Mohr says every legislative year is different. “But we’ve just got to look at the situation as it is and we’ve got to get our budget put together, we’ve got to work with the Senate and the governor and we’ve got to get out of here, so we’re hopeful we can meet our April 28th deadline and I think from the House’s perspective, we’ll be ready, but we haven’t started our negotiations with the Senate,” Mohr says. “Those are the things that are unknown.”

April 28th is the 110th day of the 2023 legislative session. It’s a target date for adjournment, but state law does not require that lawmakers end then. It is, however, the final day legislators get daily expense money to cover things like accommodations and travel to Des Moines.