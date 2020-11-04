      Breaking News
Republicans have big night in Iowa with Trump win, continuing legislative control

Nov 4, 2020 @ 3:47am

DES MOINES — Iowa Republicans had a big night — and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds led the cheers at the party’s election night headquarters in Des Moines.  “Iowa is a red state,” Reynolds said, to cheers.

President Trump carried the state with 53% of the vote and won its six Electoral College votes.

 

== In the state legislature, Republicans gained seats in the Iowa House and will hold at least 59 of the 100 House seats in January.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, spoke with Radio Iowa just before midnight.  “We recruited good candidates. We raised good money and honestly, we worked,” Grassley said. “We had a great ground game that the Democrats did not have and I think they’re going to wake up tomorrow morning and look at themselves and say: ‘That can never happen again.'”

Republicans also retained their 32-to-18 seat edge in the Iowa Senate. Senate President Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, drew cheers from the G-O-P’s Election Night crowd in Des Moines with this declaration: “As we look across the state at these results, I just have one word for you: that’s a mandate.”

 

