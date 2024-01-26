KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Republican National Committee Plans To Soon Consider Declaring Former President Trump The ‘Presumptive 2024 Nominee’

January 25, 2024 7:00PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican National Committee is expected to consider a resolution next week to declare Donald Trump the party’s “presumptive 2024 nominee,” even though only two states have voted and the former president has nowhere near the requisite number of delegates to clinch the mantle.

If approved, the measure would further solidify Trump’s control of the party and its operation at a time when former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is still competing against Trump for the GOP nomination.

A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to formally clinch the nomination, and Trump currently has 32.

For the latest

Trending

1

Another snowstorm looms, but next week may bring above-normal temps
2

Timeline set for City of Mason City to possibly end agreement with River City Renaissance hotel project developer
3

Bill would crack down on drivers caught lingering in left lane
4

Mason City man jailed for fleeing traffic stop, bringing drugs into jail
5

Creston man sentenced to ten years in prison for Mason City robbery