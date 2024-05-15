KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Republican Attorneys General Association arranged Bird’s trip to Trump’s trial

May 15, 2024 5:05AM CDT
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird speaking to reporters in New York City Monday (Photo from @BrennaBird X account.)

ANKENY — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird attended Donald Trump’s trial in New York on Monday at the invitation of the Republican Attorneys General Association. She briefly answered a question about the trip during a news conference Tuesday in Ankeny.

“I went to New York to show my support for President Trump and to witness what was going on there in that courtroom in Manhattan,” Bird said.

Bird told Iowa reporters “no taxpayer funds” were used for the trip. A spokesperson for her campaign later identified RAGA as the group that paid for it.

Bird spoke with New York reporters Monday and said Trump’s trial was “a travesty” and the charges against the former president were “a scam,” but during her news conference Tuesday in Ankeny she spoke about the trial for about 12 seconds. Bird was at a trucking company with the chair of the Iowa Motor Truck Association to announce legal action against EV rules for semis.

