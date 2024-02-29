Representative Latham announces re-election bid

SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Republican Shannon Latham has announced that she will run for another term in the Iowa House. Latham will be seeking her third term in the Iowa legislature. She is the co-owner of Latham Hi-Tech Seeds.

Latham serves as the chair of the Local Government committee and also serves on the Appropriations, Economic Growth & Technology, Natural Resources, and Transportation committees, as well as the Agriculture and Natural Resources subcommittee.

Latham’s District 55 seat covers all of Franklin and Hamilton counties, the southeastern quarter of Wright County, and the far northwestern portion of Story County.