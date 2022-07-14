      Weather Alert

REPORT: Secret Service Deleted Jan. 6 Text Messages

Jul 14, 2022 @ 6:32pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection.

That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.”

The erasure is sure to raise new questions for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

For the latest

Trending
Iowa beach closed due to risk of 'brain-eating amoeba' in the water
Minnesota man arrested after three-county vehicle pursuit through north-central Iowa
New canoe, kayak launch area on Winnebago River north of East Park opened
Woman arrested, charged with serious injury after a Floyd County crash last July
Region 2 Transit up and running serving Clear Lake, Hancock County
Connect With Us