Report says Reynolds considering self-isolation after being around VP Pence and staff this past week
Governor Reynolds and Dr. Pedati (file photo)
DES MOINES — There’s a report that Governor Kim Reynolds is considering increasing restrictions on herself by self-isolating after her two interactions last week with Vice President Mike Pence.
The Bloomberg news service is citing two unnamed sources about the possible actions by Reynolds and that Iowa Department of Public Health director Dr. Caitlin Pedati already has decided to self-isolate. The governor’s office has not made any statement regarding the status of Reynolds or Pedati.
Last Wednesday both Reynolds and Pedati were at the White House and interacted with President Trump and Vice President Pence. While there, Reynolds spent time near Vice President Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, who did not have COVID-19 at the time but tested positive for it on Friday morning.
Pence visited Iowa on Friday to hold a discussion with agriculture and industry leaders about disruptions in the food supply as well as meet with faith leaders about worship services. Pence decided to stay away from the White House over the weekend but a spokesman for Pence said last night that he intended to return to the White House on Monday.
Both Trump and Pence last week told reporters that they are being tested daily for COVID-19.