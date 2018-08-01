Report: Midwest economy still growing but at slower pace
By KGLO News
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 12:28 PM
Creighton University's Ernie Goss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A monthly survey report suggests economic growth is still slowing in nine Midwest and Plains states.

The report released Wednesday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index declined to 57.0 in July from 61.8 in June and 67.3 in May. It’s still the 20th straight month that the index remained above growth neutral 50.0.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the region’s manufacturing growth of 2.6 percent over the past 12 months exceeds the U.S. growth rate of 2.3 percent.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Waterloo group to hold another candlelight vigil for those who are missing Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to abducting, robbing couple in Mason City Commission hopes to establish legal clinic in Iowa VA facility New Medicare cards on the way to Iowans Attendance drops, but state casinos see a slight overall increase in yearly revenue Clear Lake Sanitary District trustee terms reduced from six to four years