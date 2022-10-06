KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Report: Hunter Biden Could Be Charged With Crimes

October 6, 2022 4:10PM CDT
Share
Report: Hunter Biden Could Be Charged With Crimes

(Washington, DC) — President Biden’s son Hunter could be looking at multiple criminal charges. That’s according to the Washington Post which is reporting agents have gathered enough evidence on things like alleged tax crime violations. Agents investigating a case often push hard for charges, but people familiar with the matter tell the Post the U.S. attorney in Delaware will decide whether charges are brought. That person would be David Weiss, who former President Trump appointed in 2017. The probe into Hunter Biden began in 2018, related to his business dealings and consulting overseas.

For the latest

Trending

1

Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
2

Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman's murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
3

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
4

Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
5

Plea hearing set for Mason City man accused of setting fires at restaurant, laundromat