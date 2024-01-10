KGLO News KGLO News Logo

REPORT: Holiday Gatherings And New Variant Drive Up COVID Cases Globally

January 10, 2024 12:03PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. health agency says holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December, while hospital admissions during the month jumped 42% in nearly 50 countries — mostly in Europe and the Americas — that shared such trend information.

He says the JN.1 variant is now the most prominent in the world.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man arrested for having video of sexual act of a minor
2

Man from Manly facing multiple child endangerment charges, OWI after two separate incidents
3

Governor calls for changes in Area Education Agenices
4

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
5

Mason City man headed to prison for ten years after stealing handgun from Clear Lake home