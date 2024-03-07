Report finds 24 Iowa hospitals, including Mercy-North Iowa, aren’t releasing price info
DES MOINES — A report finds more than two dozen Iowa hospitals are still not compliant with the three year old federal price transparency requirements. The report by the non-profit Patient Rights Advocate reviewed 43 Iowa hospitals. It found 60 percent were not compliant with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule.
The founder of the non-profit Cynthia Fischer says when hospitals don’t comply, Iowans could end up paying much more for their medical care. “The hospitals that were not fully compliant were missing significant amounts of the information that would help people be able to make sure their bills were right or shop upfront,” Fischer says.
The feds have issued fines to 14 hospitals nationwide so far for non-compliance. No Iowa hospitals have been fined.
According to the report, Mercy North Iowa is one of those hospitals that is not complying.
- CHI Health Mercy Corning
- CHI Health Mercy Hospital
- CHI Health Missouri Valley
- Ottumwa Regional Health Center
- Orange City Area Health System
- MercyOne Centerville Medical Center
- MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center
- MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Methodist West Hospital
- UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital
- UnityPoint Health Blank Children’s Hospital
- UnityPoint Health Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health Marshalltown
- UnityPoint Health Trinity
- UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Healthcare Finley Hospital
- Avera Holy Family Hospital
- Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital
- Hegg Health Center
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Sioux Center Health Avera
- Sanford Health Sheldon Care Center
- MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center
- MercyOne Clinton
- MercyOne Dubuque
- MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center
- MercyOne Elkader Medical Center
- MercyOne New Hampton
- MercyOne Newton Medical Center
- MercyOne North Iowa
- MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center
- MercyOne Primghar Medical Center
- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
- MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
- University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Grinnell Regional Medical Center
- Loring Hospital
- UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s
- UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital
- UnityPoint Health Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine