Report finds 24 Iowa hospitals, including Mercy-North Iowa, aren’t releasing price info

DES MOINES — A report finds more than two dozen Iowa hospitals are still not compliant with the three year old federal price transparency requirements. The report by the non-profit Patient Rights Advocate reviewed 43 Iowa hospitals. It found 60 percent were not compliant with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule.

The founder of the non-profit Cynthia Fischer says when hospitals don’t comply, Iowans could end up paying much more for their medical care. “The hospitals that were not fully compliant were missing significant amounts of the information that would help people be able to make sure their bills were right or shop upfront,” Fischer says.

The feds have issued fines to 14 hospitals nationwide so far for non-compliance. No Iowa hospitals have been fined.

According to the report, Mercy North Iowa is one of those hospitals that is not complying.

The hospitals in Iowa that ARE fully complying:

CHI Health Mercy Corning

Corning CHI Health Mercy Hospital

Hospital CHI Health Missouri Valley

Ottumwa Regional Health Center

Orange City Area Health System

MercyOne Centerville Medical Center

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center

Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Methodist West Hospital

UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital

UnityPoint Health Blank Children’s Hospital

UnityPoint Health Iowa Lutheran Hospital

UnityPoint Health Marshalltown

UnityPoint Health Trinity

UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Medical Center

UnityPoint Healthcare Finley Hospital

The hospitals in Iowa that are NOT complying: