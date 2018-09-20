Report details sexual misconduct by ex-ally of Iowa governor

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say a state agency director who was a top ally of Gov. Kim Reynolds sexually harassed at least three female subordinates, routinely

made inappropriate sexual comments in the workplace and routinely drank on the job.

An independent investigation released Thursday found that Iowa Finance Authority director Dave Jamison grabbed one employee’s breasts in front of several witnesses during a meeting at a bar near Okoboji in December 2016.

The investigation found Jamison watched a pornographic video on his cell phone in front of that woman while they were driving in a car for work in March.

Investigators also found that Jamison repeatedly sexually harassed another female employee during work events, including twice when he asked her to go to his hotel room.

The report says employees may have been afraid to complain because Jamison frequently spoke about his close relationship with the governor, who promptly fired Jamison after two women came forward in March with complaints.

The report found Jamison’s denials of incidents weren’t credible.