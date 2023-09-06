REPORT: Carmakers Are Failing The Privacy Test

BOSTON (AP) — Most major car brands admit they may be selling your personal data — though they are vague on the buyers, and half say they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.

What’s more, nearly all the 25 brands whose privacy notices were scoured by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation give drivers little or no control over the data they collect.

Released Wednesday, the study found cars scored worst for privacy among more than a dozen product categories, including fitness trackers and smart speakers, that Mozilla has assessed since 2017.